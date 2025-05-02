The country legend recalled becoming overwhelmed after a recent Dollywood appearance: “I was just so bottled up with emotion… and boo hoo’d for the longest time’
Recent Posts
- Dolly Parton Still ‘Very Emotional’ About Late Husband Carl Dean
- Car Seat Headrest Just Made a Rock Opera. It’s Kind of Awesome
- R.E.M. to Re-Release ‘Radio Free Europe’ to Help Support Radio Free Europe
- Djo Extends Live Show Run With Fall 2025 ‘Another Bite’ Tour Dates
- Coco Jones Expands ‘Why Not More?’ Album With, What Else? More