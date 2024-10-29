Don Omar Endorses Kamala Harris, Calls Trump ‘Truly Worrying’

“Trump has made it clear, time and again, what he thinks of us,” the Puerto Rican artist writes, days after racist remarks about the country were made at a Trump rally in New York
