“It’s been a blast,” 84-year-old radio legend wrote in a message to fans, “but I have come to the decision that I need to hang up my top hat soon”
Recent Posts
- Kesha Gears Up for Tits Out Tour With Slayyyter, Rose Gray Collab, ‘Attention!’
- Karol G, Cardi B, Lorde, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
- Dr. Demento, Madcap Radio DJ Who Launched Weird Al’s Career, Announces Retirement
- Karol G Daydreams She Is a Bilingual Vedette in ‘Papasito’ Video
- DJ Hed Looks Back at The Pop Out Concert: ‘I Got 28 Minutes to Try to Make History’