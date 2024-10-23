The música mexicana star released his debut album Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas Friday, as he turned 18
Recent Posts
- Drake Asked Chino Pacas to Write a Corrido About Him. They Ended Up Collaborating
- Romy and Sampha Fall With Open Arms and Open Hearts on ‘I’m on Your Team’
- MisterWives Pre-Game Austin’s Biggest Music Festival with Rolling Stone and PATRÓN Tequila’s The Green Room
- Reneé Rapp and Cynthia Erivo Believed in Themselves When No One Else Did
- Two Step Inn 2025: Alan Jackson and Sturgill Simpson Will Headline