Canadian rapper supported the hometown Toronto contest, sharing clips from the competition in his Instagram stories
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Hits 17th Week at Number One
- Drake Awards $10,000 to Winner of Lookalike Contest Thrown in His Honor
- See Paul McCartney Welcome Holiday Season With Rare Live Performance of ‘Wonderful Christmastime’
- Making Hits With Chappell Roan and Olivia Rodrigo: Dan Nigro’s Creative Secrets
- Southern Rock Is Rising from the Ashes