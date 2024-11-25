Drake’s attorneys allege UMG paid bots to boost Spotify streams, fired employees with “loyalty” to the rapper, and that influencers were paid to promo without “disclosing”
Recent Posts
- Garth Brooks’ Rape Accuser Blasts Singer for ‘Sham’ Preemptive Lawsuit
- Khalid ‘Hurt’ Over Accusations Made by Ex Who Outed Him: ‘Triggering’
- Bésame Mucho Will Cancel 2024 Festival Headlined by Shakira, Pitbull
- Gibson Hits Trump Guitars With Cease and Desist
- Drake Claims Universal Music ‘Artificially Inflated’ Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’