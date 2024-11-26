Rapper alleges he already has sufficient evidence to pursue a defamation action over “pedophile” line but “currently lacks” evidence to sue his record label for racketeering
Recent Posts
- Peggy Caserta, Janis Joplin’s Onetime Lover, Dead at 84
- Experts Weigh In On Drake’s Legal Filings Against UMG: ‘This Gets Nowhere Near Trial’
- U.S. Border Agents Seize $18 Million of Fake Gibson Guitars
- Drake Hints at Suing His Own Label for Defamation Over ‘Not Like Us’
- Marilyn Manson Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Evan Rachel Wood