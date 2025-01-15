Drake claimed the music company “launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track” that was “intended to convey the false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile”
Recent Posts
- Ringo Starr Is Making His Grand Ole Opry Debut
- Drake Sues UMG for Defamation, Harassment Over Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’
- Lucy Dacus Previews New Album With Two Stunners ‘Ankles’ and ‘Limerence’
- Perfume Genius Is Bound for ‘Glory’ on His Next Album
- The Avett Brothers’ Toby Keith Cover Is a Damn Delight