The new tracks come weeks after he first shared three other tracks on his “100gigs.org” website earlier this month
Recent Posts
- Three Dead, Several Injured in Attack at Germany Festival
- Drake Surprise Releases Three New Songs, Features Playboi Carti
- Shaboozey Sues Music Publisher As He Tries Exiting Publishing Deal
- Queens of the Stone Age Cancel Remaining 2024 Shows After Josh Homme Surgery
- Sabrina Carpenter Is Viscously Clever and Done With Love Triangles on ‘Short N’ Sweet’: 5 Takeaways