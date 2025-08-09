Drummergeddon 2025: Why We’re Witnessing a Global Percussion Apocalypse

Bands are firing drummers, and trading drummers, and hiring back the drummer they just fired last week. It’s a full-blown crisis behind the kit impacting every level of music. How did it happen?
