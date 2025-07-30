The comic weighs in on Morgan Wallen, George Strait, and the guy whose truck was keyed in “Before He Cheats” on a new episode of Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast
Recent Posts
- Irvine Welsh Has Been Writing to a Beat Since ‘Trainspotting.’ Now, He’s Making Disco
- Junior H Will Bring His ‘$ad Boyz Live & Broken’ Tour to Arenas Across the U.S.
- Miley Cyrus Has ‘Really Special’ Plans for ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary
- Dusty Slay Declares What Is and Isn’t Country Music
- Kesha Fights Back Tears While Performing ‘Happy’ at Ohio Show