Ed Sheeran Debuts Nostalgic Single ‘Old Phone’ From New Album ‘Play’ on ‘Fallon’

The singer-songwriter finished working his way though mathematics symbols with his albums Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, and Equals. Now, he’s moving on to the buttons on a walkman
