El Alfa Declares ‘I Will Never Sing Again’ in Grief-Stricken Post Announcing Retirement

Mourning the death of his grandmother, the Dominican superstar said he “could have spent more time with her but my work didn’t allow it,” adding: “The days of my retirement are getting shorter”
