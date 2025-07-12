Electric Light Orchestra Cancel Final Concert Due to Jeff Lynne’s ‘Systemic Infection’

Rock Hall-inducted legends were set to take stage for last time at London’s Hyde Park on Sunday. However, doctors advised Lynne “that performing is simply not possible at this time”
