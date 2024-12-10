The musician discusses trying to leave Reginald Dwight behind in an exclusive clip from his upcoming Good Morning America interview
Recent Posts
- SZA Teases SOS Deluxe ‘Lana’ by [Checks Notes] Peeing in the Woods
- Halsey-Created Dark Comedy Series ‘Bloodlust’ Is in the Works
- Elvis Costello to Play Early Classics on 2025 ‘Radio Soul!’ Tour
- Elton John Says He Was ‘Just a Void’ Years After Dropping Name and Childhood Persona
- Reneé Rapp, Blake Shelton, TLC Join ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Lineup