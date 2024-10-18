In the second installment of ‘Artists and Athletes’, the Country megastar and two-time PGA Champion talked about achieving their childhood dreams.
Recent Posts
- Cheryl Cole, Mother of Liam Payne’s Son, Slams ‘Media Exploitation’: ‘We Have Lost a Human Being’
- Tyler, the Creator Reveals 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup: André 3000, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti
- Millennium Parade Taps Rauw Alejandro and Tainy for a Joyride on ‘Kizao’
- Eric Church and Justin Thomas Were Destined to Succeed
- Liam Payne’s Best Moments in One Direction