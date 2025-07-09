Though largely contrite, the singer-songwriter rebuffed several specific allegations and argued the posts were dredged up as part of a “massive smear campaign”
Recent Posts
- Ethel Cain Apologizes for Offensive Old Posts: ‘Any Way You Feel About Me Is Valid’
- Dolly Parton Has Put Songwriting on ‘Hold’ Following Husband’s Death
- Nicki Minaj Goes on Social Media Tirade Against Megan Thee Stallion, Jay-Z, Roc Nation
- Bas Thought He’d Never Clear This Rare Erykah Badu Sample — Until the Neo-Soul Queen Called
- Wet Leg Bring ‘Moisturizer’ to NPR Tiny Desk