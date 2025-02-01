The onetime diving team star is singing about busted relationships on a new EP and collaborating with peers like Wyatt Flores and Charles Wesley Godwin
Recent Posts
- Evan Honer Had a Viral Smash With a Tyler Childers Cover. Now His Songs Are Blowing Up
- MusiCares’ Grateful Dead Gala Full of Good Vibes, Hope for ‘Stronger, Shinier’ Los Angeles
- Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars Will Perform Tribute to Los Angeles at the 2025 Grammys
- Faye Webster Serenades NPR Tiny Desk With a String Quartet
- Faster Horses Country Music Festival Canceled for 2025