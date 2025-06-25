Last year, we got to watch Cardi work on her sophomore album. Here’s everything we’ve learned about it since then
Recent Posts
- Sabrina Carpenter’s Shares Alternate Album Cover ‘Approved by God’ for the Meltdown Crowd
- Justin Vernon Is a Limo-Driving Divorce Lawyer in Bon Iver’s ‘From’ Video
- Lukas Nelson Reveals How His Dad Willie Reacted When He Gave Up Weed
- Feds Drop Arson, Kidnapping Allegations of Sean Combs Racketeering Conspiracy
- Good Charlotte Is Entering a New Phase: ‘We Don’t Give a F-ck in a Great Way’