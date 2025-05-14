Attendees at Travis Scott’s 2021 festival recall what it was like being caught in the deadly crowd surge
Recent Posts
- Excitement Turns to Terror in New Trailer for Astroworld Tragedy Doc
- The Lemonheads Return With New Song ‘Deep End’ From First Album of Original Music in 20 Years
- Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Announce Inaugural Future Ruins Fest Celebrating Film Music
- Coco Jones on Her Controversial Britney Spears Sample — and Making Her Excellent Debut Album
- Rihanna Is Dropping Her First Song in 3 Years for ‘Smurfs’ Soundtrack