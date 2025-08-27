The band will release a remastered version of the seminal pop-punk record, along with special box sets
Recent Posts
- Fall Out Boy Crawl Out ‘From Under the Cork Tree’ to Celebrate LP’s 20th Anniversary
- Cardi B Says Security Guard Is Suing Her for Whopping $24 Million
- Drake and PartyNextDoor Drop 19 Crowdsourced Videos for ‘Somebody Loves Me’
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Engagement Post Shatters Instagram Record
- Ariana Grande Teases ‘Announcement’ in Cryptic Trailer: ‘See You Next Year’