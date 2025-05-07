Fiona Apple Drops First Song in 5 Years to Support Mothers in Pretrial Detention

The singer-songwriter released a video for her new track, “Pretrial (Let Her Go Home),” featuring women who survived the impacts of America’s cash-bail system
