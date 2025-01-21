LISTEN LIVE

FireAid L.A. Benefit Concert Unveils Venue Lineups, Waives Service Fees

by | Jan 21, 2025 | Uncategorized

Pop acts such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry will perform at Intuit Dome, while Kia Forum will host acts such as Stevie Nicks, Green Day, and No Doubt