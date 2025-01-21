Pop acts such as Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry will perform at Intuit Dome, while Kia Forum will host acts such as Stevie Nicks, Green Day, and No Doubt
Recent Posts
- Tyler, the Creator, Kacey Musgraves, Lana Del Rey to Headline Hinterland Music Festival
- Jeff Tweedy on Garth Hudson: ‘He Was Like a Sorcerer’
- Rage Against the Machine Celebrate Leonard Peltier’s Freedom
- FireAid L.A. Benefit Concert Unveils Venue Lineups, Waives Service Fees
- Green Day Changes ‘American Idiot’ Lyric to Diss Elon Musk