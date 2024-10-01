The guitarist is promising longer sets and more Slayer songs on his North American gigs, which kick off in January
Recent Posts
- Following Slayer Reunion Dates, Kerry King Plans Headlining Solo Tour
- Literally Every Broken Social Scene Member Appears in Band’s Upcoming Documentary
- Sean Combs Accused of Sexually Abusing 120 People, Including 25 Minors
- Lauryn Hill Slams Pras Michél Lawsuit as ‘Baseless,’ Claims Tour Included Fugees to ‘Aid’ His Legal Fees
- Jack Antonoff Wants to Open Recording Studios at LGBTQ+ Youth Shelters