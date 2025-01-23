LISTEN LIVE

Former ‘Vibe’ Editor Recalls Sean Combs Death Threat in Docuseries Preview

by | Jan 23, 2025 | Uncategorized

In a scene from The Fall of Diddy, former editor-in-chief Danyel Smith claims Combs threatened to see her “dead in a trunk” if she didn’t show him the magazine’s December 1997/January 1998 issue