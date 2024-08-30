Advocacy group Hip-Hop Stands With Survivors says the DJ and radio station Hot 97 engaged in “disinformation and distortion” over Bambaataa’s “open case of child sex trafficking”
Recent Posts
- Daniel Seavey Mourns the End of a Relationship on New Song ‘Other People’
- Funkmaster Flex Hit With FCC Complaint Over Afrika Bambaataa Comments
- See Griff Put a Dreamy Spin on Charli XCX’s ‘Apple’
- Doechii Reigns Supreme on ‘Alligator Bites Never Heal’
- Emma Roberts Calls Britney Spears Casting Rumors ‘My True Dream’