The country music couple were longtime friends of the former president and worked with his Habitat for Humanity charity
Recent Posts
- Mac Miller Deep Cut ‘5 Dollar Pony Rides’ Gets Official Release
- Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Honor Jimmy Carter With ‘Imagine’ Cover at Funeral
- Omar Harfouch and the Vatican’s Shared Vision to ‘Give Peace a Chance’ Through Music
- Zach Bryan Vents at ‘Internet Sleuths’ Speculating About Dating Life After Brianna LaPaglia Split
- Songwriter Hits Travis Scott, SZA, Future With Copyright Suit Over ‘Telekinesis’