The singer revels in sharing her album title with a song on Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl as she shares songs “Happy” and “Pipe Dream”
- Gatlin Celebrates a Swiftie Coincidence as She Drops New ‘Eldest Daughter’ Singles
