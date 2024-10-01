The former Black Midi musician discusses his latest single, upcoming album, learning from Frank Sinatra, and the thrilling freedom of going solo
Recent Posts
- Geordie Greep Sings the Wanker’s ‘Blues’
- Jennie Announces Solo Single ‘Mantra’ With Flirty Teaser: ‘Girls Just Gotta Have Fun’
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce Additional European Tour Dates
- Charli XCX Teases Collaborations With Bon Iver, Tinashe
- Jelly Roll, MGK, Travis Barker Join Forces for ‘Lonely Road’ on ‘Fallon’