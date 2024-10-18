Looking for the week’s best new music? Check out our Songs You Need to Know playlist
Recent Posts
- Simon Cowell, Who Formed One Direction, Honors Liam Payne: ‘I Feel Empty’
- Kamala Harris Campaigns for the Swiftie Vote With ‘Fearless’ Taylor Swift Snapchat Filter
- Gracie Abrams, Kylie Minogue, Wizkid, And All The Songs You Need to Know This Week
- Sophie Ellis-Bextor Offers Disco Pop Follow-Up to ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ on New Single
- No, You’re Not Imagining Those Wu-Tang Political Signs You’re Seeing on People’s Lawns