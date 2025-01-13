Grammy Awards To Proceed as Planned, Recording Academy Says

Harvey Mason Jr. told Recording Academy members that this year’s event “will carry a renewed sense of purpose” to help fundraise for the deadly wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles since last week
