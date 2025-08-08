After enduring a life-altering crisis, the Atlanta rap star finds himself in a reflective mood on his sixth album
Recent Posts
- Gunna Is All Alone and Feeling the Pressure on ‘The Last Wun’
- Gunna, Lucy Dacus, Ethel Cain, and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week
- MGK Details Rehab Stay, Split From Megan Fox on New Album: ‘There Could Have Been Zero Drama’
- Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros Singer Defends ‘Home’ Amid ‘Worst Song’ Debate
- Carnie Wilson Says Dad Brian Wilson’s Burial ‘Gave Me More Closure’