Gunna’s Wunna Run 5K: See Photos From the Brooklyn Event

Gunna’s inaugural Wunna Run 5k took place in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park. He was joined by over 1,000 runners of various skill levels who took to the park’s infamous track for a late-summer run alongside one of rap’s biggest stars. The event comes as Gunna continues to progress on a remarkable fitness journey, one that began […]