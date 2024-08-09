Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are also rumoring to be performing during Sunday night’s festivities
Recent Posts
- Third Teenage Suspect Arrested in Connection With Terror Plot at Taylor Swift’s Vienna Concerts
- Blink-182 Cancel Two Upcoming Shows Due to Illness
- H.E.R. to Sing American National Anthem at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony
- The Killers Find Their Way Home on Anthemic Single ‘Bright Lights’
- Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was ‘About to Be a Father’ on New Track