“His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it,” Styles wrote a day after Payne’s death
Recent Posts
- Harry Styles Remembers Liam Payne: ‘I Will Miss Him Always, My Lovely Friend’
- Suge Knight Seeks Wrongful Death Trial Delay Amid Challenge to ‘Unlawful’ Prison Sentence
- Zayn Malik Remembers Liam Payne in Emotional Tribute: ‘I Never Got to Thank You’
- Louis Tomlinson Pays Tribute to ‘Brother’ Liam Payne: ‘I’m Really Struggling’ With ‘Saying Goodbye’
- I Owe One Direction Everything. Liam Payne’s Death Means Mourning My Memories