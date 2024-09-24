Hayley Williams Defends Anti-Trump Speech at Paramore iHeartRadio Set: ‘I Prepared’

The Paramore leader is defending her speech criticizing Trump and Project 2025 after Elon Musk and other MAGA figures accused her of being “just another puppet of the machine”
