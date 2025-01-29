“We connected about it when I was finishing the album and it became a track I really love,” Jamie XX wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday
Recent Posts
- 15 Latin Albums We Can’t Wait to Hear in 2025
- Spotify Wins Lawsuit Over Bundling Controversy That Lowered Payments to Songwriters
- Chris Stapleton Returns to ‘Austin City Limits,’ Donates $1 Million to L.A. Fires Relief
- Rihanna Supports A$AP Rocky at Trial, Alleged Victim Describes ‘Shooting’
- Dolly Parton’s Musical About Her Life to Open in Nashville This Summer