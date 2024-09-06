The Spanish garage-punk duo has been through a lot in recent years. Here they respond with their funniest, meanest, catchiest tunes yet
Recent Posts
- Hear What Dwight Yoakam and Post Malone Mean by ‘Bang Bang Boom Boom’
- Katy Perry’s Messy ‘143’ Rollout: A Timeline of Her Controversial Comeback
- LL Cool J Proves Traditional Hip-Hop Can Be a Pretty Good Thing on ‘FORCE’
- Van Morrison, Robin Swann Settle Defamation Battle Over Covid Lockdown Spat
- Hinds Strut Through Hard Times on ‘Viva Hinds’