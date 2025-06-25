LISTEN LIVE

How the Infectious Swagger of Trap Spread Beyond Atlanta

by | Jun 25, 2025 | Uncategorized

Trap is hotter than ever. From Georgia natives 21 Savage and Lil Baby to St. Louis squabbler Sexyy Red (whose braggy “Pound Town” brought the trap energy to a new generation on TikTok), the music has infiltrated popular culture, dominating the charts. And the fans fill up stadiums to see Latto and Playboi Carti eradicate […]