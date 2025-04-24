How TikTok Is Rewriting the Rules for Emerging Artists

TikTok is transforming the way artists make music — and the way the industry makes stars. Artists from every background, with or without industry backing, are using TikTok to amass global fanbases, and even launch cultural movements with their music. With over 200 million TikTok videos created using the Global Top 10 songs in 2024 […]
