In Search of the 800-Year-Old Instrument That Keeps West African Tradition Alive

In this adapted excerpt from his book, Custodians of Wonder, author Eliot Stein becomes one of the first foreign journalists in history to see the Sosso-Bala, an ancient balafon that dates back to the founding of the Mali empire
