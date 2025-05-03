Chanted in the streets and streamed by millions, the Turkish rock band Duman’s cryptic new track “Kufi” has become the anthem of a movement without naming one
Recent Posts
- How ‘Video Music Box’ Host Ralph McDaniels is Preserving Hip-Hop History on YouTube
- Fiona Apple to Release New Song About Pretrial Detention Next Week
- In Turkey, Protest Sounds Like a Rock Song
- LIl Durk’s Lyrics Dropped From Murder-for-Hire Case
- Beyoncé Receives Cease-and-Desist From Sphere Over ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Footage: Reports