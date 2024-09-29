Major record labels have sued the online library Internet Archive over thousands of old recordings, raising the question: Who owns the past?
Recent Posts
- Thousands of Music Videos, Including Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit,’ Removed From YouTube Amid Copyright Dispute
- Why Neil Young Will Never Give Up on the Road
- The Best Things We Saw at Life Is Beautiful 2024: Day 2
- See Chris Martin and Ed Sheeran Play Surprise Set Together at Global Citizen
- Inside the $621 Million Legal Battle for the ‘Soul of the Internet’