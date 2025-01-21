The singer, who’s been fencing since he was a teenager, lost to a former Olympian at a competition in France
Recent Posts
- ‘A Tough Pill to Swallow’: Inside the Avett Brothers’ Failed Cannibalism Musical
- Addison Rae Took Over TikTok. Now She’s Coming For Pop
- Garth Hudson, the Band’s Keyboardist and Professor of Rock, Dead at 87
- Lady Gaga Seems to Tease ‘LG7’ With a Mysterious Countdown Clock on Her Website
- Inside Addison Rae’s Upcoming Debut Album: Mood Boards, Max Martin, and High Fashion