‘It Is Time to Break It Up’: Inside the DOJ’s Blockbuster Lawsuit Against Live Nation

The Justice Department has accused the live-music behemoth of “abuse, exploitation, and self-dealing.” Live Nation says the DOJ is “being extremely disingenuous” about why the system is broken. The battle could decide the future of the concert industry
