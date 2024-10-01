LISTEN LIVE

‘It Is Time to Break It Up’: Inside the DOJ’s Blockbuster Lawsuit Against Live Nation

by | Oct 1, 2024 | Uncategorized

The Justice Department has accused the live-music behemoth of “abuse, exploitation, and self-dealing.” Live Nation says the DOJ is “being extremely disingenuous” about why the system is broken. The battle could decide the future of the concert industry