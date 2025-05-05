LISTEN LIVE

Ivan Cornejo Makes History at Radio City Music Hall

by | May 5, 2025 | Uncategorized

Ivan Cornejo made history over the weekend at Radio City Music Hall. The 20-year-old star became the youngest música mexicana act to headline the iconic venue in New York City. In two sold-out concerts on May 3 and 4, Cornejo powered through his hits as a part of his Mirada Tour Parte 2. As one […]