Del Rey has said she’ll release two more singles from her country-leaning LP by the end of the year
Recent Posts
- Ela Taubert Vows to Leave a Horrible Lover on ‘¿Por Qué Soy Así?’
- Jack Antonoff Confirms He Worked on Lana Del Rey’s Upcoming ‘Lasso’ Album
- Billy Strings Refunds Renewal Fest Tickets After Missing Sets for Son’s Birth
- Keith Urban on Crying to Springsteen, Admiring Taylor Swift, and Writing His Most Confessional Song
- Following Slayer Reunion Dates, Kerry King Plans Headlining Solo Tour