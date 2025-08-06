Jack Osbourne Says ‘My Heart Has Hurt Too Much’ as He Mourns His Father Ozzy

“My heart is full of so much sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude. I got 14,501 days with that man and I know that is such a blessing,” the metal legend’s youngest child wrote
