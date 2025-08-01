Jeannie Seely, Razor-Sharp Country Singer Known as ‘Miss Country Soul,’ Dead at 85

With songs like “Don’t Touch Me” and an emphasis on female empowerment, the Grand Ole Opry member was a progressive voice in the Nashville of the Sixties and Seventies
