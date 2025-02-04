During the last season, Jelly Roll performed “Halfway to Hell” during the show’s Hawaii stop and served as a guest mentor
Recent Posts
- DJ Khaled’s Teases New Album Featuring Drake With a Cinematic Album Trailer
- How The Weeknd Returned — and More Backstage Grammys Secrets
- Jelly Roll Lands First-Ever ‘Artist in Residence’ Gig at ‘American Idol’
- GloRilla and Latto Are Bad-Bitch Bank Robbers in ‘Procedure’ Video
- The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Trailer Follows a Celebrated Musician’s Emotional Lows